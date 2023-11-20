Gina Rinehart Urges Action Against Online Scams

Gina Rinehart, Australia’s wealthiest individual, has expressed her concern about the growing prevalence of scams and deceptive content on social media platforms, particularly Meta, the parent company of Facebook. In a direct letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, Rinehart urges immediate action to address this issue.

Numerous scammers on Meta have been falsely using the names of prominent Australians, including Rinehart herself, as well as high-profile media personalities, such as those from Channel 7, Sky, and Channel 9, to fraudulently solicit money from vulnerable individuals. Rinehart highlights that she has personally encountered over 750 scams on Facebook, while only one was reported on Twitter during the same period. This significant difference in scam occurrences calls for heightened efforts to combat such fraudulent activities.

Rinehart provides several examples of the scams, including fake voice videos featuring Channel Nine TV personalities in fabricated interviews, as well as investment scams and other deceptive practices. Some of these scams have been running since January of this year, indicating a persistent problem that demands immediate attention.

As Scam Awareness Week approaches, Rinehart emphasizes the surge in scams and fraudulent content not only in Australia but also globally. According to the National Anti Scams Centre (NASC), Australians reported a staggering $3.1 billion lost to scams in 2022, representing an astonishing 80% increase compared to the previous year. The NASC estimates that approximately 80% of reported scams involve impersonation of legitimate entities, including Rinehart herself.

Real examples of Australians falling victim to scams are cited in Rinehart’s letter. These include instances of individuals losing significant amounts of money, such as a widowed pensioner from Queensland who was scammed out of over $150,000 from her retirement savings and superannuation in 2022. The repercussions of these scams are far-reaching, with innocent Australians also falling prey to job scams on Facebook.

Rinehart’s plea for action is timely, as Scam Awareness Week draws near. Australians are encouraged to report any scam or fraudulent activity they encounter on social media platforms, as well as through official channels like ScamWatch.

For further information or comments from Meta regarding this pressing issue, 9News.com.au has reached out to the company.

Frequently Asked Questions