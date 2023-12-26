Australia’s Khawaja Honors Daughters with Personalized Cricket Shoes

Australia’s star cricketer Usman Khawaja made a heartwarming gesture during the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. In a show of love and pride for his daughters, Khawaja sported custom-made shoes with their names, Aisha and Ayla, written on them.

This act of personalization came after Khawaja found himself embroiled in a controversy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) prior to the Test series. The ICC had denied his request to wear shoes with the message, “All Lives Are Equal,” leading Khawaja to wear a black armband in protest during the opening Test in Perth.

Khawaja clarified in a press conference that his intent was never to promote any hidden agendas with his shoes. Instead, he aimed to bring attention to humanitarian issues, specifically those related to the first article of the Declaration of Human Rights. Reflecting on the impact that such issues have had on him, Khawaja expressed his sincere desire to shed light on the suffering of innocent children worldwide.

His Australian teammates, including skipper Pat Cummins, have expressed their support for Khawaja’s stance. They believe that his actions were respectful and commendable, signaling their unwavering support for him standing up for what he believes.

In the first Test, Khawaja performed impressively with scores of 41 and 90, contributing to Australia’s 360-run victory and a 1-0 series lead against Pakistan. With his personalized shoes, Khawaja not only displays his dedication to the game but also showcases his love for his daughters, serving as a reminder of the importance of family and personal values in the sporting arena.