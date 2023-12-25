Usman Khawaja Continues to Advocate for Peace Despite ICC Ban

In his ongoing effort to raise awareness for the plight of Gaza victims, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has faced repeated obstacles from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Khawaja’s initial attempt to play with shoes bearing the message “All Lives Are Equal” was disallowed the ICC. Undeterred, he turned to social media to express his desire to speak out in support of those affected the conflict in Gaza and pledged to seek the governing body’s approval for his on-field gestures.

After wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan, Khawaja was reprimanded the ICC for not having obtained proper approval. The cricketer clarified that the armband was worn to mark a personal bereavement, unrelated to any other intention.

Khawaja subsequently batted with a peace symbol on his shoe – a dove with an olive branch. However, this display was also banned the ICC.

The ICC justified their decisions citing Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which prohibits personal messages. While the ICC supports players using their platforms to promote human rights, peace, and equality, they encourage alternative means of doing so.

West Indian bowling legend Michael Holding criticized the ICC for suppressing free speech and accused them of hypocrisy. Holding pointed out that the ICC had taken a political stance with the Black Lives Matter movement but prevented a cricketer from spreading a message of peace.

Holding expressed his lack of surprise at the ICC’s actions, stating that the organization lacked consistency and moral standing. He questioned why the ICC allowed the taking of a knee for BLM and the display of LGBTQ colors on stumps when their regulations prohibit messages related to political, religious, or racial causes.

Despite the ICC’s ban, Khawaja remains committed to using his platform to advocate for peace. His resilience in the face of adversity serves as a reminder that fighting for a better future requires dedication and perseverance.