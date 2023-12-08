New Title: Unprecedented Aurora Displays Illuminate the Skies

Summary: Recent geomagnetic storms led to extraordinary displays of auroras in various parts of the globe, including the most southerly latitudes in the northern hemisphere in the past 20 years. The red-colored aurora phenomenon was even visible to the naked eye in Hokkaido, Japan, for the first time since October 2003. Solar physicists predicted these impressive displays after the sun released three coronal mass ejections (CMEs) following a solar flare. These CMEs, known as “halo CMEs,” occurred in the Earth’s strike zone, resulting in streams of charged particles heading towards our planet. As the charged particles interacted with Earth’s magnetic field, they caused an exciting display of green and red lights. Typically, auroras occur near the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, but during intense solar activity, they can be observed closer to the equator.

In addition to the well-known Northern Lights (aurora borealis) being seen as far south as the U.S. Midwest, the U.K.’s Scotland and Wales, and Japan, the Southern Lights (aurora australis) were also visible in New Zealand, Tasmania, and southern Australia. However, the most breathtaking displays were still witnessed in locations around the Arctic Circle, including Alaska, northern Canada, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

The current solar cycle, known as Solar Cycle 25, is proving to be notably stronger than the previous one, lasting approximately 11 years. The Solar Cycle Prediction Panel (SWPC) has projected the peak of solar activity, referred to as solar maximum, to take place between January and October 2024. These captivating aurora displays serve as a reminder of the captivating beauty and unpredictability of space weather. Keep your eyes turned to the skies, as you might catch a glimpse of nature’s spectacular light show.