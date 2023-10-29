New Craze Takes Over WhatsApp Channels: The Rise of the Eggplant Emoji

In mid-September, META, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, officially launched its channels for WhatsApp in Spain. This new functionality allows individuals and businesses to create their own communication channels within the app. It’s a one-way communication where the audience can only react with emojis.

Renowned entities like Real Madrid, Netflix, FC Barcelona, and Diario AS have their official channels. But it’s not just limited to companies; even celebrities, singers, and influencers have jumped on the bandwagon, seizing the opportunity offered the messaging application. Among them are Bad Bunny, Mark Zuckerberg, Maluma, and prominent content creators in Spain like TheGrefg, Ibai Llanos, and AuronPlay.

AuronPlay, with over 7 million followers on WhatsApp, is the Spanish creator with the most subscribers, surpassing even Ibai Llanos himself. His channel offers a glimpse into his day-to-day life: alerts for his Twitch livestreams, memes, selfies or photos from his daily life, and random messages keeping his fans updated. However, this week, after inciting a rivalry between WhatsApp and Instagram followers, the reactions to his messages flooded in with eggplant emojis. In response, Auron commented, “Who’s the clown that always reacts with eggplants? Show yourself, you jerk!” And from that moment, boom—the eggplant became one of the most widely used emojis. At this moment, it has been used over 850,000 times.

But it’s not just Auron who is experiencing this eggplant epidemic—other channels like TheGrefg and Ibai are also filled with them. Even Bad Bunny is seeing a harvest of this purple vegetable in his channel. It’s worth noting that the use of this emoji is often associated (due to its resemblance) with the male genitalia, but we’d like to believe that, as the website comefruta.es rightly points out, it’s more of a seasonal matter. After all, the eggplant season typically extends from October to April.

