Lando Norris: From Golf Hater to Golf Lover

Lando Norris, the 23-year-old star of McLaren’s Formula 1 team, has become a passionate golfer in recent years. Just four years ago, Norris had no interest in golf whatsoever. He didn’t watch it, didn’t play it, and didn’t understand the appeal. But that all changed when his teammate at the time, Carlos Sainz, Jr., encouraged him to give it a try.

Norris’s golf journey started with a visit to Topgolf, a popular entertainment venue where players hit golf balls into targets for points. Sainz provided Norris with some tips and helped him focus on specific targets, which ignited Norris’s competitive spirit. From there, his interest in golf grew exponentially.

Since then, Norris has immersed himself in the world of golf. He recently hiked the hills of Marco Simone to cheer on Team Europe at the Ryder Cup and attended the BMW PGA Championship to learn from professional golfer Tyrrell Hatton. He is even set to participate in a groundbreaking Netflix golf match next month.

Norris’s newfound love for golf highlights the growing popularity and appeal of the sport. It also demonstrates how the pro game is evolving and providing new business opportunities. Golf has become a sport that appeals to people from all walks of life, including professional athletes from diverse backgrounds like Formula 1.

Sources:

– Dylan Dethier, Golf.com