Augusta Commissioners to Vote on Renovations to Dyess Park, Excluding Historic Firehouse

Augusta commissioners are set to decide on renovation plans for Dyess Park, with one significant omission – the 130-year old firehouse that has been a part of the park since the late 19th century. If approved, the plans will likely lead to the demolition of the firehouse, which has been closed for five years due to safety concerns and requires extensive renovations.

Historic Augusta, represented its president, George Bush, argues that the firehouse can and should be renovated along with the rest of the park. Bush claims that there is interest from private parties who could rehabilitate the building, making it financially viable and preserving its historical value. Despite this, many commissioners view tearing down the firehouse and starting fresh as a more cost-effective option.

The firehouse itself holds historical significance as one of the oldest fire stations in Georgia. It has served as a community center in recent years. Bush emphasizes that the materials required to renovate the firehouse are already present within the structure, making it an environmentally-friendly choice. Additionally, he believes that every building holds a story that contributes to the community and should be preserved.

The proposed renovation plans for Dyess Park include the addition of new basketball and pickleball courts, as well as a splash pad. The commissioners will vote on these plans during their meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

While the renovation of Dyess Park is set to bring exciting new amenities, the fate of the historic firehouse hangs in the balance. The decision of the Augusta commissioners will ultimately determine whether preservation or demolition will dictate the future of this significant piece of local history.