Audrey Pittsley: Remembering a Life Filled with Love and Family

Audrey Pittsley, a beloved resident of Brule, WI, passed away on September 24, 2023 at the age of 79. Born and raised on a farm in Fort Ransom, ND, Audrey had a deep love for her rural upbringing. She excelled academically and graduated as the valedictorian of Lisbon High School.

In 1963, Audrey married Verne Pittsley, the love of her life, and together they made Brule their home. Throughout her life, Audrey held various occupations, including filing paperwork for a courthouse and working as a home health caregiver. However, her greatest joy came from being a grandmother.

Audrey’s dedication to her family was evident to all who knew her. She cherished spending time with her daughters, Joni Pittsley and Renae (Peter) Nicoletti, and her grandchildren, Casey (Mitchell) Dehate, Jamie Nicoletti, and Cheyenne and William Tasky. Whether it was gardening, reading, or cooking, Audrey always sought to create warm and loving memories for her family.

Sadly, Audrey’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who loved her. She was preceded in death her parents, two brothers, a sister, and her beloved husband, Verne. Although an intimate family service will be held at a later date to honor Audrey’s life, it is clear that her spirit will continue to live on through the cherished memories shared her loved ones.

Audrey Pittsley’s legacy is one of love, family, and dedication. Her warm and caring nature touched the lives of all those around her, emphasizing the importance of cherishing loved ones and creating lasting memories.