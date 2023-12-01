New Year’s Day Rose Parade to Feature Audra McDonald as Grand Marshal

Audra McDonald, the acclaimed actor and singer, has been announced as the grand marshal of the 135th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The 53-year-old Broadway star, known for her powerful performances and six Tony Awards, was introduced on the lawn of Tournament House in Pasadena, California.

Growing up in Fresno, California, McDonald has always had a special connection to the Rose Bowl festivities. She shared, “Every January first I’d wake up early to watch the parade and the game with my family.” Now, she will be riding down the iconic 5 1/2-mile route on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, representing the parade’s theme of “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

The choice of McDonald as the grand marshal carries a significant message of representation. As an artist who has defied racial stereotyping on stage, she understands the impact of seeing someone who looks like you achieve great things. With admiration, she said, “When you can see someone that looks like you achieving things, it helps you to realize your dream even more fully and to see that it’s absolutely possible.”

In addition to serving as grand marshal, McDonald will also participate in the coin flip for the 110th Rose Bowl game. Her infectious humor shines through as she jokingly admits, “If anybody can mess up a coin toss, it would be me.”

The Rose Parade, known for its breathtaking floats and vibrant atmosphere, symbolizes the harmonious combination of different cultures and beliefs. McDonald, with her remarkable talent and dedication to breaking down barriers, embodies the spirit of unity and inclusivity the parade aims to promote.

Audra McDonald’s appointment as grand marshal is a well-deserved recognition of her remarkable career and her ability to inspire others through her artistry. On January 1st, millions of viewers will witness her leading the way, celebrating the power of music and the joy of coming together to kick off the new year.

