Former City Clerk of Danbury Faces Criminal Charges for Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

The former city clerk of Danbury, Iowa, Stacy Rockdaschel, is facing criminal charges following allegations of misspending over $200,000 in taxpayer money. The State Auditor, Rob Sand, has accused Rockdaschel of making numerous unauthorized purchases, including thousands of dollars on Amazon, at the TikTok shop, and over $75,000 at a wholesale clothing retailer called FashionGo.

Most of these transactions were made using the city’s credit card, which was registered under another city employee’s name. According to the State Auditor’s report, Rockdaschel also collected utility payments from residents but kept the money for herself, diverting approximately $26,000 for personal gain.

The State Auditor’s findings prompted the Woodbury County Attorney, James Loomis, to issue a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against Rockdaschel. She resigned from her position as city clerk in March 2022 after the mayor began questioning the city’s budget.

In addition to Rockdaschel’s alleged misconduct, the State Auditor also highlighted conflicts of interest within the Danbury City Council. Council members Kendra Sexton and Shari Simmons reportedly awarded contracts worth more than $6,000 to businesses associated with them, creating apparent conflicts of interest. Sexton was part-owner of Sexton Oil and KCK Food and Fuel, while Simmons’ spouse owned a construction company that received over $13,000 from the city.

The city has faced criticism for its lack of financial controls, as revealed in a separate report the State Auditor. However, the city declined to provide an on-camera interview and directed inquiries to the city’s lawyer, Allyson C. Dirksen.

The charges against Rockdaschel have not been disclosed at this time. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Amazon to gather evidence related to her purchases.

This case highlights the need for proper oversight and accountability to ensure that taxpayer funds are used appropriately and transparently. The State Auditor’s investigation serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical conduct in public office.

