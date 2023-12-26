Inadequate Compliance Found in IRS Regarding TikTok Ban

In a recent audit, it was discovered that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has failed to enforce the ban on the video-sharing application TikTok on its computers and mobile devices. Despite a law enacted in 2022 and subsequent guidance from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that prohibits the use of TikTok on government devices due to security concerns, many IRS devices still have the application installed.

The audit specifically examined the compliance of IRS computers and mobile devices assigned to Criminal Investigation (CI) employees. Shockingly, auditors found that over 2,800 mobile devices used CI employees had the capability to access TikTok’s website, and approximately 900 employees had access to the website via computers assigned to CI.

Furthermore, it was also discovered that some mobile devices used the IRS’s communications and liaison group, responsible for monitoring social media sites, had access to the TikTok website and the ability to download the application. The IRS has also failed to update its policies regarding personal devices used for work-related purposes, neglecting to inform employees that the TikTok ban applies to their personal devices as well.

While management agreed to address these issues, they expressed reservations about blocking access to TikTok on the mobile devices used criminal investigation employees. They argued that certain exceptions for law enforcement purposes may apply. However, the inspector general emphasized that any exceptions to the ban must be narrowly defined and that CI officials themselves acknowledged that they have alternative methods to access the site if necessary.

This audit highlights a concerning lack of compliance within the IRS regarding the ban on TikTok. Given the security risks associated with the application and the potential transfer of user information to the Chinese government, it is imperative that the IRS takes immediate action to fully enforce the ban and ensure the protection of sensitive government data.