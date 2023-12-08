City of Columbus Undergoes Internal Audit of Finance Department

Summary: An internal audit conducted the Columbus City Council revealed discrepancies and uncollected funds in the finance department. While the auditor reported uncollected checks dating back to 2006, the Director of Finance disputes the amount and claims that all transactions have been properly documented.

In a recent internal audit conducted the Columbus City Council, the finance department has come under scrutiny. The findings of the audit, conducted over a five-month period, revealed several issues, including uncollected checks and inaccurate accounting.

According to the internal auditor, Donna McGinnis, there were multiple checks from business owners attempting to renew their licenses that were never deposited in the bank. Surprisingly, one of these checks dated all the way back to 2006. McGinnis stated that the majority of these checks were stale, causing concerns about the handling of financial transactions within the department.

The audit also uncovered uncollected funds amounting to $45.1 million. However, the Director of Finance, Angelica Alexander, disputed this figure. Alexander claimed that the amount was inaccurate and stated that only $2.5 million could be considered uncollected. She argued that all transactions had been properly documented and deposited into the city’s bank account.

The conflicting statements between the auditor and the Director of Finance have raised questions among city councilors. Some councilors expressed shock at the findings of the audit, describing it as a case of gross negligence. They are adamant about holding someone accountable for these discrepancies.

As the investigation continues, it is essential for the City of Columbus to address these issues promptly. An accurate assessment of the uncollected funds and a thorough examination of the finance department’s procedures are crucial to restore trust and ensure transparency in the city’s financial operations.