Buffalo Marina Operator Faces Scrutiny Over Rent Payments

A recent audit conducted the Buffalo Comptroller’s office has raised concerns about rent payments made Smith Boys, the current operator of the Erie Basin Marina. According to the audit, Smith Boys has allegedly failed to fulfill its rent obligations to the city for a period of nine seasons. However, city officials have stated that there is more to the situation than meets the eye.

The audit revealed that Smith Boys had only paid a nominal rent of $1 as per the agreement, and did not make the agreed-upon 20 percent payment for any net profit exceeding $80,000. The audit estimates that the organization generates approximately $900,000 in revenue per season.

City spokespersons have emphasized that the audit does not take into account Smith Boys’ expenses and claim that the organization met the $80,000 threshold in only two out of the nine years. Additionally, the audit states that the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) did not provide any records to verify if the correct rent payments were received.

The revelations have prompted questions from Buffalo lawmakers, with Councilman Mitch Nowakowski calling for further information on the matter and pushing for outstanding payments to be recouped. Nowakowski highlighted the significance of having a comptroller to oversee lease contracts, ensuring the city and Smith Boys fulfill their respective obligations.

Complaints from slip holders at the marina about Smith Boys’ operations have also been reported to the council in the past. This, coupled with the findings of the audit, has raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of the operator’s dealings.

Smith Boys has been approached for comment but is yet to respond. For the full audit report on Erie Basin Marina operations, interested parties can access it via the provided link.

In conclusion, the audit’s release has stirred controversy regarding the rent payments made Smith Boys, shedding light on potential discrepancies in their financial obligations to the city. Discussions and actions to address these concerns will continue as Buffalo lawmakers seek clarity and resolution.