Audiolab 9000N: A High-End Wireless Audio Streaming Player

Audiolab has released its latest product, the 9000N Wireless Audio Streaming Player. Known for its exceptional amplifiers and CD playbacks, Audiolab has designed the 9000N to complement its existing 9000 series while providing a more high-end yet affordable option compared to its previous award-winning products.

The 9000N has undergone three years of development, incorporating innovative techniques to deliver stable and high-resolution digital music playback, both wirelessly and through wired connections. This device is the result of Audiolab’s dedication to creating a premium hi-fi solution and responding to customer demand for a streaming device with impeccable finish and solid construction.

One standout feature of the 9000N is its wireless playback capability, independent of an Ethernet connection. It is the first Lumin device to offer this feature. The device also includes a 4.3-inch color screen with full-color album artwork, creating an immersive visual experience. The screen provides various options and settings for the user, including a VU meter that graphically represents real-time decibel levels for the left and right channels.

Furthermore, the 9000N incorporates the ESS9038Pro DAC chipset, an eight-channel DAC chip that Audiolab has enhanced for optimal performance. This chip, along with a licensed circuit system, ensures exceptional dynamic range and ultra-low distortion.

In terms of streaming capabilities, the 9000N is Roon Ready and supports full MQA decoding, offering hassle-free high-resolution streaming. It can connect to Ethernet or WiFi for stable playback. Additionally, the device provides versatile connectivity options with its state-of-the-art digital-to-analog conversion, enabling connection to any amplifier or secondary pre-amp system with analog connections.

The Audiolab 9000N is available now at authorized dealers for $3,499.

About Audiolab:

Established in England in 1983, Audiolab has consistently aimed to create products with superior sound quality and attractive designs. The company is committed to meeting the needs of modern music lovers while satisfying the discerning audiophile.

About American Audio & Video (AAV):

American Audio & Video (AAV) is a consumer division of Exertis | Jam USA. AAV is dedicated to providing top-notch audio solutions and represents renowned brands such as Audiolab, Spendor, Flexson, Mission, Marshall, SoundXtra, and Dual.

