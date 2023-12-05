WhatsApp Introduces Audio Support for Screen Sharing Feature

Summary: WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature that will allow users to share audio while screen sharing. The popular messaging app already supports screen sharing during video calls, but lacks audio functionality until now. The addition of audio support will enable users to share audio from their device with others in the call. This update will be useful in a variety of scenarios, such as business presentations or troubleshooting calls with family members. However, when it comes to movies and series, it may not be as simple. Platforms like Netflix have been cracking down on password sharing, making it unlikely that a friend with a Netflix subscription will be able to share the latest episode or movie via WhatsApp. Instead, users can still share videos that are stored offline on their devices.

WhatsApp, the leading messaging app, is making a significant upgrade to its screen sharing feature introducing audio support. This new feature allows users to share audio from their device while participating in a screen sharing session. The inclusion of audio functionality is a much-awaited improvement, as the current feature only allows participants to share their screens without any accompanying sound.

The discovery of this exciting update came from an APK teardown of WhatsApp’s beta app for Android. A hidden code string was found, confirming the addition of audio support. The code reads, “New: Listen to video and music audio together. When you screen share, audio you play on your device will also be shared with people in your call.” This feature will be available in version 2.23.25.20 of the WhatsApp beta app for Android.

The introduction of audio support opens up a world of possibilities for WhatsApp users. Business professionals can now conduct more effective presentations during video calls and troubleshoot technical issues sharing audio instructions with their parents. However, for movie and series enthusiasts, the use of this feature may be limited. Streaming platforms like Netflix have been cracking down on password sharing, making it unlikely for users to share the latest episodes or movies with their friends via WhatsApp.

Nevertheless, users can still utilize the screen sharing feature to share videos that are already stored offline on their devices. While the audio support is a significant improvement, it’s important to note the limitations when it comes to copyrighted content.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s audio support for screen sharing is set to enhance the user experience and broaden the potential applications of the feature. However, users must be mindful of copyright restrictions when sharing audio and video content through this platform.