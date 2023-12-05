Instagram Videos from 2014 and Earlier Lose Audio

Summary: Numerous Instagram videos posted between June 2013 and October 2014 have lost their audio. Instagram users have reported that when attempting to play the audio for these videos, they receive an error that states “video has no sound.” This widespread issue seems to be a platform problem rather than a copyright-related takedown. The loss of audio on these older videos is a significant loss for long-time Instagram users, as audio often plays a vital role in preserving cherished moments. Instagram is aware of the problem and is working to resolve it, but no timeline has been provided for a fix.

Instagram’s users have been somewhat frustrated recently with the platform’s unexpected glitch. Videos posted on Instagram from the platform’s early days, specifically from June 2013 to October 2014, have mysteriously lost their audio. No matter which platform they are played on, whether it’s desktop, iOS, or Android, the audio simply doesn’t work. This issue, affecting the majority, if not all, videos from that timeframe, appears to be a flaw within Instagram rather than a consequence of copyrighted audio.

For individuals who have been using Instagram for an extended period of time, losing audio on their older videos is undoubtedly disheartening. Instagram serves as a means of capturing and preserving precious moments, and audio often plays a significant role in making these videos special and memorable.

Reports of this audio loss issue started surfacing earlier this year. Users have expressed their disappointment, with one stating that they have lost sound on videos featuring their deceased friend, while another lamented the lack of audio on a video of their late dog. Some users also mentioned missing out on the sounds of their infant daughters in videos from years ago.

The Verge, along with other Instagram users, have verified this issue. Instagram’s spokesperson, Seine Kim, acknowledged the bug and assured users that the problem is being resolved. However, no specific timeline has been given for when a fix will be implemented. In the meantime, users will have to wait patiently for their older Instagram videos to regain their lost audio.