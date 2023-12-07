The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition Returns in 2024

Get ready to witness adrenaline-pumping challenges and heartwarming moments as The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition makes its much-anticipated comeback in 2024. This popular reality TV show has enlisted a star-studded cast of celebrities who are prepared to leave their glamorous lifestyles behind and compete for the chance to win $100,000 for their chosen charities.

In this exhilarating adventure, these famous faces will be pushed to their limits, facing their greatest fears and enduring physical and mental challenges in breathtaking locations across the globe. From bustling cities to serene landscapes, the celebrities and their loved ones will embark on a wild ride, exploring the cultural wonders of India, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Borneo.

The upcoming season boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities, including renowned musicians, actors, and personalities from various industries. Each team will give it their all, engaging in dance challenges, participating in local traditions, testing their culinary limits, and tackling a myriad of other unexpected tasks, all in the name of their chosen charities.

However, it wouldn’t be The Amazing Race without a twist. In a surprising turn of events, the final three teams decide to display an incredible act of generosity. Rather than racing to the finish line individually, they opt to wait for each other, ensuring that the prize money is shared among three worthy causes. The selected charities, Feel The Magic, The Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund, and Dementia Australia, will benefit greatly from this selfless decision.

Audiences can expect an emotional and historic finale, filled with triumph, tears, and camaraderie. The previous season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition captivated viewers, garnering an impressive 745,000 total national viewers, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the previous year. The show also dominated its timeslot among key demographics, ranking #1 among under-50s, 25 to 54s, and 16 to 39s.

Additionally, the immense popularity of the show was evident in the digital realm, with viewers flocking to the 10 Play platform. The final episode alone drew in 115,000 viewers, recording a remarkable 44% surge in viewership compared to the previous year.

With such overwhelming success, it comes as no surprise that The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition will return in 2024. So, gear up for another thrilling season filled with adventure, compassion, and a genuine spirit of giving back. Prepare to be captivated the journeys of your favorite celebrities and witness firsthand how they overcome obstacles in pursuit of a greater cause.