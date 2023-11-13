New Zealand Restaurant Owner’s Instagram Account Deactivated Temporarily, Concerns Raised over Advocacy for Peace

Amidst the recent conflicts in the Middle East, Yael Shochat, owner of Auckland restaurant Ima, faced unexpected challenges when her Instagram account was mysteriously deactivated for 48 hours. Shochat, a Kiwi-Israeli, has been actively advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and promoting peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Suspecting that her support for Palestinians may have resulted in the account suspension, Shochat, together with her daughter Avigail Allan, have been openly expressing their concerns about the escalating violence in the region. They have even participated in pro-Palestinian rallies in Auckland to voice their desire for peace.

Their troubles began shortly after they posted a message on Ima’s social media page, describing a recent attack Hamas as a tragic event. The post also expressed their fears about the potential consequences of the Israeli army’s retaliation, which they believed could lead to further loss of life.

However, on Saturday afternoon, Shochat discovered that their Instagram page had suddenly vanished. Exhaustively reaching out to Instagram’s business support page, they were met with silence and could not determine the exact reason behind the deactivation.

Fortunately, after a nerve-wracking 48 hours, the Instagram account was reinstated. Shochat expressed relief but highlighted the significance of the platform for Ima. Building a follower base of 7000 people took years of dedicated effort, and the account serves as a vital means of communication with customers.

Beyond its value as a marketing tool, social media has provided Shochat with a platform to share her message of peace during a time when alternative avenues are limited. Undeterred the temporary setback, she firmly declared, “You can’t silence me.”

Shochat’s experience underscores the complexities of advocating for peace in any conflict-ridden situation. While social media offers a powerful platform to amplify voices, it also raises questions about freedom of expression and the potential silencing of peaceful advocacy.

