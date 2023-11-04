New Auburn vs Vanderbilt Game: Building Momentum for Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s quarterback, Payton Thorne, is coming off an exceptional performance in his team’s recent victory, marking their first SEC win of the season. As they gear up to face the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, November 4, both Thorne and the Tigers are focused on maintaining their momentum. You can catch the game live on fuboTV, which is offering a free trial for streaming.

Vanderbilt’s quarterback, Walter Taylor, made a memorable touchdown run in their last game against Ole Miss, even though they suffered a 33-7 defeat. Coach Clark Lea is keeping the starting quarterback a mystery, with both Taylor and senior Ken Seals listed on the depth chart. The Commodores have been on a seven-game losing streak, joining Arkansas as the remaining SEC teams without a league win.

While Vanderbilt struggles to find their footing, Auburn still has hopes of becoming bowl eligible. A victory against Vanderbilt would be a significant step towards achieving that goal. Both teams are determined to secure a win on Saturday, intensifying the competition and adding more excitement to the game.

FAQ:

When is the Auburn vs Vanderbilt game?

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. (4 p.m. ET) on Saturday, November 4.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can watch the Auburn vs Vanderbilt game live on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Will the game be televised?

Yes, the Auburn vs Vanderbilt game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

