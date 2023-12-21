Auburn Flips Four-Star Recruit from Florida on National Signing Day

Auburn football made a significant play on National Signing Day successfully flipping four-star defensive lineman Amaris Williams from the University of Florida. This last-minute change of heart proved to be a pivotal victory for the Tigers in the conference. Celebrating the news, Auburn’s official Twitter account playfully tweeted, “Merry Flipmas” along with a gift box emoji.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Williams is ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect and the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He also holds the distinction of being the second-best player from North Carolina. With an On3 NIL Valuation of $119K, Williams is expected to have a promising future in the sport.

In an interview with AuburnLive’s Jeffrey Lee, Williams explained his decision to switch his commitment to Auburn. He emphasized the importance of team culture and how he values being surrounded good people. Williams expressed his concerns about the changes occurring at Florida, ultimately leading him to choose Auburn. He found comfort in knowing that Auburn has a strong and stable coaching staff that will be there for the foreseeable future.

Hugh Freeze Reveals Auburn’s Strategy for the Transfer Portal

Ahead of signing day, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze commented on the team’s limited activity in the transfer portal. Freeze explained that their focus has primarily been on recruiting high school players to build the best possible class. The challenge lies in managing the scholarship numbers and ensuring the roster is balanced.

Freeze acknowledged that while it is difficult to predict the outcomes of signing day, they remain committed to their high school recruiting efforts. However, if they do not meet all their needs through high school recruits, they recognize the transfer portal as an option to fill in the gaps.

Currently, Auburn boasts the No. 11 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, based on the On3 Industry Rankings. This highlights Freeze’s dedication to cultivating a strong high school recruiting class amidst the challenges presented the transfer portal.