Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Matchup Preview and Streaming Options

A highly anticipated SEC matchup between Auburn and Ole Miss is set to take place on Saturday, October 21. This game holds a special significance for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, as it marks his first time facing his former team. The game will be a test for both teams, as they look to continue their success in the SEC.

One key area of focus for Auburn will be their quarterback position. Starter Payton Thorne has struggled recently, failing to throw a touchdown in the last three games. Backup Robby Ashford has seen playing time but has yet to find consistent success. Freeze has made it clear that the issues extend beyond the quarterbacks and expects both players to continue seeing playing time.

Ole Miss has been performing well in the SEC, leading the conference with a plus-6 turnover margin. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has protected the ball, throwing only two interceptions. Auburn’s defense, however, has forced 11 turnovers, including four interceptions Jaylin Simpson.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. local time and will be broadcast on ESPN. For those unable to watch on television, there are several streaming options available. FuboTV offers a free trial and provides access to a wide range of channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, SEC Network, ACC Network, and more. DirecTV Stream offers a free trial as well and has different packages to choose from, depending on the specific channels desired. Another option is SlingTV, which offers ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 as part of its Sling Orange package.

This game is sure to be an exciting matchup between two talented SEC teams. Fans of both Auburn and Ole Miss will not want to miss out on the action. Tune in on ESPN or check out one of the streaming options listed above to catch all the live game action.

Sources:

– The Associated Press (no URL)