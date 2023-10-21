Auburn Tigers Host the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels in College Football Matchup

The Auburn Tigers will be hosting the No. 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels in a highly anticipated college football game on Saturday, October 21st. The game, held at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, will be streamed live via fubo TV.

This season, Auburn has a record of 3-3 and is still searching for their first SEC win. On the other hand, Ole Miss is currently 5-1 and 2-1 in the SEC. Last season, the Rebels defeated the Tigers 48-34 in a game played in Oxford, Mississippi.

The game is set to start at 6 p.m. Central time and will be broadcasted on ESPN. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is favored 6.5 points in this matchup. The overall series record between these two teams is 35-11 in favor of Auburn.

For Ole Miss, this game holds importance as they aim to stay in contention for the SEC West division title and earn their third straight division win. Auburn, on the other hand, is still trying to secure their first SEC win and keep their hopes alive for bowl eligibility.

The key matchup to watch in this game is between the Ole Miss defense and the Auburn offense. The Tigers currently rank last in the league in scoring offense, passing offense, and total offense. Meanwhile, the Rebels defense has been performing relatively well, led safety Trey Washington and freshman linebacker Suntarine Perkins.

Some players to watch in this matchup include Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, who has played close to his high school in Alabama and had a strong performance against Auburn last season. For Auburn, quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford will need to step up their game to provide a much-needed boost for the struggling offense.

It is worth mentioning that Hugh Freeze, the current Auburn coach, spent five seasons as the head coach of Ole Miss. The Rebels’ current coach, Lane Kiffin, was once a contender for the Auburn job before Freeze ultimately took over.

This should be an exciting game to watch as both teams are looking to prove themselves in the SEC. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

