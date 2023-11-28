Auburn Man Arrested for Making Terrorist Threats on Social Media

An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with making terrorist threats after posting a threatening message on social media. Joshua Eugene Mata-Hernandez, a 29-year-old resident of Auburn, was taken into custody the Auburn Police Department following an investigation into the incident.

The arrest came after authorities received a report on November 22 regarding the threatening post. Upon reviewing the content of the post, law enforcement concluded that it constituted a first-degree terroristic threat. The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

After conducting an extensive investigation, the Auburn Police Department was able to identify Mata-Hernandez as the suspect responsible for the threatening post. He was subsequently apprehended and transported to the Lee County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $3,000 bond.

The incident serves as a reminder of the serious consequences individuals may face when making threats or engaging in harmful behavior online. Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking such incidents extremely seriously, as they can potentially disrupt public safety and create fear and panic among the general population.

It is important to remember that freedom of speech does not extend to making threats or inciting violence. While social media platforms offer users an opportunity to express their opinions and engage in discussions, these platforms also come with a responsibility to use them in a lawful and respectful manner.

Individuals who encounter threats or suspicious activity on social media are encouraged to report such incidents to the appropriate authorities. By working together and remaining vigilant, we can help maintain a safe and secure online environment for all users.

