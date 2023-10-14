Auburn Struggles in Passing Game, Hopes to Bounce Back Against LSU

Auburn’s passing game has been a major struggle this season, ranking 119th in pass offense in the country. Quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford have struggled to find consistency and make big plays through the air. In their recent matchup against No. 1 ranked Georgia, Thorne had more rushing yards than passing yards.

However, Ashford had a breakout performance in last year’s game against LSU, throwing for 337 yards. It remains the only game in which he has surpassed 300 passing yards. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze acknowledges the importance of having a balanced offense to win big games, and improving the passing game will be crucial for success.

Auburn will have an opportunity to improve their passing attack when they face LSU on Saturday, October 14th.

As for televised coverage, the Auburn-LSU game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Improving the passing game will be a focal point for Auburn as they prepare to face LSU. With the right adjustments and execution, the Tigers hope to generate more offense through the air and come away with a victory.