Snapchat Uses Augmented Reality to Enhance Museum Experience

Snapchat is known for its playful filters and fun effects, but the company is expanding its use of augmented reality (AR) technology beyond selfies and faceswaps. AR Studio, a French subsidiary of Snapchat, has recently launched a new tool that allows visitors to the Egyptian antiquities department at the Louvre Museum in Paris to experience the exhibits in a whole new way.

Using the Snapchat app, visitors can scan QR codes located throughout the museum and then point their smartphones at specific artifacts. The app overlays digital animations onto the real-world objects, providing additional information and enhancing the viewer’s experience. One example is the obelisk of Luxor, a 230-ton stone monument that almost ended up at the Louvre when it arrived in Paris in 1836.

Vincent Rondot, the head of the Egyptian antiquities department at the Louvre, explains that the goal of the augmented reality experience is to keep visitors engaged with the exhibits and prevent them from simply passing without truly appreciating the art. The app encourages users to look at the objects first and then reveals the animated overlays, ensuring that the real-world connection is maintained.

In addition to the obelisk, three other artifacts in the museum are also enhanced with digital animations, including the hieroglyphics-covered walls of the ancestors’ chamber and a granite block shaped like an imposing cabinet. The Snapchat app brings back the colors and details that have faded over time, allowing visitors to see the objects as they would have appeared thousands of years ago.

The use of augmented reality in museums is an innovative way to engage visitors and provide a deeper understanding of the artifacts. By adding interactive and educational elements to the exhibits, Snapchat aims to enhance the museum experience and encourage visitors to truly appreciate the historical significance of these ancient treasures.