New Update Allows User to Hide Shortcut Button for “Meta AI” in WhatsApp

A new update from WhatsApp allows users to hide the shortcut button for the upcoming “Meta AI” system, which is an AI system that will soon be implemented in the app. The feature is currently undergoing testing and will pave the way for the company’s focus on AI, following a decline in efforts around the Metaverse. This information comes from the WABetaInfo website.

The Unpopular Icon

One of the main issues with the new update is that the icon implemented WhatsApp did not appeal to the few users who had access to the new tool during the testing phase. The primary criticism is its visual aspect, as the new button looks visually distinct from the rest of the app’s elements. Some users were not pleased with having another button “cluttering” the app’s user interface.

In response to user feedback, the Meta has released a new design update that allows users to hide the icon. The display settings now feature a toggle switch next to the “show Meta AI button” option.

Gradual Rollout

The new update is being gradually rolled out to all subscribers of the WhatsApp beta program. However, it may take some time to reach all users as Meta is releasing the update in batches, which could potentially delay its delivery.

ChatBot WhatsApp

Meta has been working on its own AI chatbots for several months now. However, they have only released a limited-use generative AI chatbot so far. The company’s goal is to assist academics and researchers in their projects and studies. They have promised to launch a more widely accessible platform in the future.

Aside from WhatsApp, unofficial reports suggest that Meta’s AGI system will also be introduced to other Meta apps such as Facebook and Instagram. However, there is currently no official information regarding when the tool will be available to all users.

As of now, what we know about Meta AI is that it will encompass a range of features such as chatbots and intuitive image creation and editing capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the “Meta AI” system in WhatsApp?

The “Meta AI” system in WhatsApp is an upcoming AI system that will be implemented in the app. It will introduce features like chatbots and intuitive image creation and editing capabilities.

Why did WhatsApp release an update to hide the “Meta AI” shortcut button?

WhatsApp released an update to allow users to hide the “Meta AI” shortcut button due to user feedback. Some users found the icon visually unappealing and did not want an additional button cluttering the app’s user interface.

Will the “Meta AI” system be available in other Meta apps?

Unofficial reports suggest that the “Meta AI” system will also be introduced to other Meta apps, such as Facebook and Instagram. However, there is currently no official information regarding the availability of the tool for all users.

When will the new update be available to all WhatsApp users?

The new update is being gradually rolled out to all subscribers of the WhatsApp beta program. However, it may take some time to reach all users as Meta is releasing the update in batches.