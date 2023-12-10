Fighting Against Impersonation: ATTRAKT Takes a Stand

ATTRAKT, the agency representing FIFTY FIFTY’s Keena, is making an important statement against social media accounts that are impersonating the artist. The agency took to their official social media platforms to address the issue and alert fans about the presence of fraudulent accounts.

In a message shared on December 10 KST, ATTRAKT emphasized that Keena does not own any personal social media accounts other than the official ones operated the agency. This includes accounts on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok (@we_fiftyfifty). The agency expressed concern over continuous reports they have received regarding these fake accounts impersonating Keena.

To protect fans from potential harm and confusion, ATTRAKT urged caution when encountering these impersonators on social media. They urged fans not to engage with or be deceived these fraudulent accounts.

The issue of online impersonation is not new, but it continues to be a challenge faced celebrities and public figures. Impersonators often create fake accounts with the intention of misleading fans, spreading false information, or even engaging in malicious activities. Therefore, it is crucial for fans to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of social media accounts claiming to belong to their favorite artists.

In other news, Keena recently delighted fans with her new look, flaunting her stylish blunt bangs in photos shared on FIFTY FIFTY’s official X account. Fans are looking forward to more updates from Keena and FIFTY FIFTY through official channels, ensuring a genuine connection with their favorite artist.