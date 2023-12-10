Warning: Beware of Fake Social Media Accounts Impersonating Keena from FIFTY FIFTY

The rising popularity of social media has brought with it an unfortunate consequence: the proliferation of fake accounts impersonating well-known individuals. In the world of entertainment, this problem has now affected Keena from the popular group FIFTY FIFTY. The entertainment agency, ATTRAKT, has recently raised concerns about the increasing number of fake social media accounts pretending to be the beloved artist.

To address this issue, ATTRAKT took to their official social media platforms to issue a crucial warning to fans. In both Korean and English, they stated that they have received continuous reports about fake accounts on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and more, claiming to be Keena. However, it is important to note that Keena does not own any other social media accounts apart from the official ones managed ATTRAKT, such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok (@we_fiftyfifty).

The agency urges fans to exercise caution and not be misled these impersonators. They emphasize the need to protect Keena’s reputation and ensure that fans are not exposed to any potential damage caused interacting with these fake accounts.

Despite these concerns, Keena continues to share updates with fans on FIFTY FIFTY’s official X account. Recently, the artist surprised fans with a fresh new look, sporting stylish blunt bangs in her latest photos.

It is disheartening to see the proliferation of such deceptive accounts, but it serves as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and verifying the authenticity of social media profiles. As fans, we must support our favorite artists engaging with their official accounts and reporting any fraudulent activity that we come across.

Let us stand together and create a safe online environment for our beloved artists, ensuring that their genuine presence remains uncompromised.