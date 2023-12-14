Protect Yourself from Holiday Scams: Tips to Stay Safe

The holiday season is a time of joy and giving, but it’s also a time when scams and fraudulent activities tend to increase. Attorney General Michelle Henry has issued a warning to residents of Pennsylvania, outlining seven common scams to watch out for and providing valuable advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.

One prevalent scam to be wary of is email and text phishing. Fraudsters may send messages pretending to be from shipping companies or retailers asking you to enter personal information on a fake website. Be cautious and avoid providing any sensitive details.

Delivery stealing is another trap scammers set during the holiday season. If you’re unable to receive packages when they are delivered, consider making arrangements with a trustworthy neighbor to hold them for you until you’re home.

Credit card skimming is a significant concern, especially at ATMs, gas pumps, and payment kiosks. Protect yourself using a payment app on your smartphone. If you don’t have a smartphone, regularly monitor your bank statements and transactions for any unauthorized activity.

Romance scams are becoming more prevalent, with scammers pretending to develop serious relationships and tricking victims into paying for plane tickets and other expenses. Be cautious when someone you’ve met online asks for money, as it could be a red flag.

Additionally, watch out for online pet sale scams, pop-up advertisement scams, and marketplace deals that seem too good to be true. Pet sale scammers often charge exorbitant fees and request additional payments for transportation. Avoid clicking on pop-up ads that promise gift cards or prizes, as they may contain malware. Exercise caution when purchasing items through peer-to-peer apps, especially if the prices seem unusually low.

To protect yourself, set up email or text alerts with your bank or credit card company for immediate notification of any suspicious activity. Keep your computer safe installing the latest security updates and running regular virus scans. When making online purchases, use a credit card instead of prepaid gift cards or wire transfers.

Lastly, never click on links in unsolicited emails, social media ads, or text messages. To ensure you’re shopping from a legitimate website, visit the online store directly rather than relying on hyperlinks.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, report it to the police and file a formal complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Stay vigilant, follow these tips, and have a safe and scam-free holiday season.