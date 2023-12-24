Michigan Attorney General Takes Action Against Contractors Mishandling Asbestos

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has recently cracked down on two contractors connected to Oakland County for their alleged mishandling of asbestos in demolition projects. In an effort to enforce environmental laws and protect the health and safety of communities, Nessel’s office conducted a property seizure operation authorized a court order, targeting a Southfield corporation accused of improper handling and disposal of asbestos materials and other hazardous waste.

The corporation in question, Metropolitan Environmental, LLC, and its owner, Lamar Grace, have faced years of noncompliance with environmental laws and have failed to address previous judgments. Consequently, the Ingham County Circuit Court ordered a money judgment of $125,000 each against both Metropolitan Environmental and Grace and authorized law enforcement officers to seize personal and corporate property to satisfy these judgments. The seizure operation was supported Michigan State Police motor carrier officers and agents from the Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division, with local law enforcement ready to assist if necessary.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) had previously filed a lawsuit against Metropolitan Environmental, Lamar Grace, and another related company, Simply Construction and Excavation, LLC. The lawsuit alleged violations of air quality and materials management provisions of federal law, as the companies operated an unlicensed solid waste dump and improperly stored hazardous waste in a residential neighborhood. EGLE’s investigation revealed that the unlicensed dump contained solid waste from at least 18 demolition sites, each containing asbestos materials and other hazardous waste.

As a result of these violations, the property where the dump was located was returned to the city of Southfield, and a neighborhood group took it upon themselves to remove and dispose of 7,500 cubic tons of solid waste at their own expense. EGLE provided assistance in the cleanup process to ensure the site was safe for reuse. To further address the issue, the state seized several company vehicles and plans to auction them to generate proceeds towards the judgment.

In a separate case, Nessel’s office arrested Alfred Darwin Saylor, the owner of A.L. Saylor Excavating and Demolition, for failing to appear in court regarding a judgment against his company for improperly demolishing asbestos-containing properties. The court issued a $40,000 judgment after the company failed to comply with state handling requirements and neglected to inspect for asbestos or notify EGLE before demolitions.

The actions taken Michigan’s Attorney General demonstrate a commitment to enforcing environmental protections and holding contractors accountable for the safe handling and disposal of hazardous materials like asbestos. Such measures are vital in safeguarding the well-being of Michiganders and preventing dangerous air pollution and health risks associated with improper waste management.