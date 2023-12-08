Misleading Claims and Harmful Practices: Montana Attorney General Sues Instagram

In a groundbreaking move, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has filed a federal lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s misrepresentations of content available on Instagram violate Montana’s consumer protection laws, and that the company’s data collection practices violate federal law.

Of particular concern is the intentional design of Instagram to be addictive, especially for minors. Internal company documents refer to minors as a “valuable, but untapped” user base, highlighting the company’s focus on targeting young users. Despite this addictive nature, Meta has continuously misled consumers claiming that Instagram is safe for users under 17. The App Store rating of “12+” and the “T” for “Teen” rating in other stores further reinforce this misleading representation.

The impact of Instagram’s addictive design on the mental health of Montana minors cannot be ignored. Attorney General Knudsen emphasizes that the addictive nature, combined with the presence of harmful content on the platform, poses serious risks to young Montanans. The company’s failure to address explicit drug promotion, sexual exploitation, and the widespread availability of harmful content further exacerbates these risks.

The lawsuit also accuses Instagram of deceptive practices regarding the frequency and severity of drug and alcohol content, sexual content, nudity, mature themes, and profanity on the platform. While Instagram claims that such content is infrequent or mild, investigations have found a starkly different reality. Instagram allows and even promotes sexual content, drug use and references, and mature/suggestive themes, including readily accessible hardcore pornography. The platform has also been found to promote or allow child pornography, sexual extortion of teenagers, and the sale of opioids and other drugs.

Furthermore, Instagram’s failure to remove offending content and impose meaningful barriers to prevent children from being exposed to or searching for pornography is deeply concerning. The State’s investigation, along with independent research, has uncovered the widespread availability and accessibility of nudity, sexual content, and pornography on the platform.

In addition to these issues, Instagram’s algorithm actively promotes underage sex content, contributing to a severe problem of child sex abuse material on the platform. The harmful effects of Instagram on mental health are also evident, with explicit promotion and encouragement of self-harm and suicide, as well as the depiction of mature content related to body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction to compel Instagram to cease its deceptive and unfair statements about the content on its platform. The State may receive civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation of Montana’s Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit also aims to enforce compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which requires parental consent for the collection of personal information from children.

Attorney General Knudsen’s resolute stance reflects the need for social media companies to prioritize the safety and privacy of users, especially minors. It is crucial that companies like Instagram are held accountable for their deceptive practices and the harm they cause to vulnerable individuals.