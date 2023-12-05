Misrepresentations and Harmful Practices: Montana Sues Meta over Instagram’s Impact on Minors

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in federal court. The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s misrepresentations regarding the content available on Instagram violate Montana’s consumer protection laws, and that the company’s data collection practices violate federal law. The lawsuit also claims that Instagram was intentionally designed to be addictive, particularly for minors, and that this addiction has had a detrimental impact on the mental health of young people in Montana.

The state’s investigation, launched in 2021, found that Instagram’s addictive design and failure to address harmful content on its platform, such as explicit drug promotion and sexual exploitation, pose serious risks to young Montanans. Internal documents leaked to the public indicate that Meta was aware of the harms inflicted on minors but failed to take corrective action. Instead, the company continued to assure parents that Instagram was a safe product for their children to use.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction to compel Instagram to cease its deceptive and unfair statements about the frequency and severity of drug and alcohol content, sexual content, nudity, mature/suggestive themes, and profanity on the platform. It also aims to address inaccurate age-ratings in online marketplaces and deceptive public assurances in Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

Furthermore, the suit demands compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and its parental consent provisions. Meta has repeatedly violated COPPA collecting information from children on Instagram without obtaining informed parental consent and failing to provide notice to parents about the information collected and its usage.

The intentional design for addictiveness and the promotion of harmful content on Instagram, as alleged in the lawsuit, underscore Meta’s knowing engagement in actions that adversely affect the mental health and overall well-being of Montana minors.

Montana is determined to hold Meta accountable for its deceptive practices and the harm it has caused. The state emphasizes that social media companies must comply with state laws and prioritize the safety and privacy of its citizens. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for the regulation and oversight of social media platforms and their impact on the mental health of young users.