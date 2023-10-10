Celebrities’ Silence on Israel’s Slaughter Expose Their Ignorance and Cowardice

Celebrities and influencers often rally around various causes and jump on political bandwagons. However, when it comes to the senseless slaughter of at least 900 Jews in Israel and the kidnapping of countless others Hamas terrorists, the response from the social justice class has been disappointingly lacking.

Many of these celebrities, who claim to fight for justice and support fashionable causes like combating climate change, have remained eerily silent in the face of this tragedy. Their collective ignorance of history and sheer cowardice is exposed when they fail to speak out against such atrocious acts.

Among the few who have expressed their horror are Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill, Madonna, Ashley Tisdale, Amar’e Stoudemire, Liev Schreiber, and Natalie Portman and Gal Gadot, who were both born in Israel. However, their voices have been overshadowed the overwhelming silence of other influential figures.

One such figure is Kylie Jenner, who recently reposted a relatively mild pro-Israel meme on Instagram. However, she quickly deleted the post after receiving backlash and criticism from supporters of Palestine. It seems that Jenner, more concerned about her business interests than taking a stand against terrorism, folded under the pressure.

It is disheartening to see celebrities and influencers prioritize their commercial interests over basic human rights and the fight against terrorism. Progressive social justice warriors often dictate the approved messaging, leading to a culture of silence and cowardice.

This silence has broader implications, as a Gallup poll reveals that more Democrats are becoming sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, and younger Americans are evenly split between the two sides. It is crucial to understand that this is not about taking sides, but rather about standing against a terrorist organization that consistently chooses violence against innocents.

Former Knicks player Amar’e Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism and played basketball in Israel, called out the relative silence and hypocrisy surrounding this issue. He emphasized that it is never acceptable to kidnap children, kill women and the elderly, or engage in any form of violence, regardless of one’s background or beliefs.

The atrocities overseas have even emboldened anti-Semitic individuals to openly cheer the deaths of innocent Jews and the destruction of Israel. This hatred is spreading right to our doorstep, with anti-Israel sentiments being expressed groups at prestigious institutions like Harvard.

In the face of such unspeakable acts, it is essential for individuals, especially influential celebrities, to take a stand against terrorism and support the innocent victims. As actress Sara Foster aptly put it, even if one is too scared to voice support for Israel, they should at least stand against the terrorist organization’s actions, including the kidnapping of young children.

