Atomic 212°, LinkedIn, and Microsoft to Host Applied AI Event in Sydney

Atomic 212° has recently announced an exclusive event in partnership with LinkedIn and Microsoft. The event, titled “Applied AI: Practical Solutions for B2B Marketing Effectiveness,” will take place in Sydney on October 26th. The purpose of the event is to share innovative ideas, insights, and research on effective marketing and innovation in AI.

The event will feature a lineup of experts and thought leaders from Atomic 212°, LinkedIn, and Microsoft. Speakers include Atomic 212° National CEO Claire Fenner, LinkedIn APAC Principal Consultant Claire Austin, and Microsoft CTO for Partners Dean Corcoran, among others.

The sessions at the event will cover a range of topics related to the use of AI in B2B marketing. These topics will include discussions on the effective and ineffective use of AI in the current B2B marketing landscape, the impact of AI on brand building and measurement, and how AI innovation will affect productivity in the workplace. Additionally, the event will address areas where marketers should exercise caution when implementing AI solutions.

CEO Claire Fenner expressed excitement about the event, describing Microsoft and LinkedIn as leaders in their respective fields. She emphasized the value of pooling expertise and sharing knowledge with clients and colleagues. Fenner believes that the event will provide marketing leaders with a rare opportunity to stand out from the crowd and gain a better understanding of the complex AI marketing space.

This event will undoubtedly offer valuable insights and practical solutions for B2B marketers at every stage of the AI journey.

