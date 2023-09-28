ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh Steps Back from Public Spotlight

ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh is scaling back his high-profile public duties as the mid-year tax return rush comes to an end. Loh has been a regular presence on morning news shows and podcasts, providing insights into the ATO’s collection priorities and offering practical tax information.

Loh has not only served as a spokesperson for the ATO but has also become a business community influencer. He has used platforms such as LinkedIn to share personal insights about his own career development and the challenges he faced transitioning into a public role. Loh’s honest and relatable approach has garnered him more than 7,000 followers on LinkedIn.

In addition to sharing practical tax information, Loh has provided valuable advice on building confidence and adapting within a professional environment. He emphasizes the importance of having a growth mindset and taking consistent small actions to build trust in oneself. Loh also encourages professionals to reflect on their progress and celebrate the changes they have made in their identities.

Loh has also addressed issues of diversity and representation in the workplace. He urges young workers, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to consider the lack of diversity in leadership positions within organizations and the potential challenges they may face in their careers.

As Loh’s official duties as ATO spokesperson wind down, those interested in his personal insights can continue to follow him on LinkedIn for valuable advice and reflections on professional development.

