A Weekend of Changing Weather Across Michigan

A storm system heading towards the West Coast is set to bring an active weather pattern to Michigan this weekend. While not a historic storm, it will bring a significant change in temperature and steady precipitation to the region. This weather system, known as an “atmospheric river,” is a series of storms lined up over the Pacific Ocean.

The atmospheric river has already caused flooding rain in the Pacific Northwest and is now making its way towards the Great Lakes region. Satellite images show a path of bright white clouds stretching from the Pacific Northwest to around Hawaii, indicating the active weather associated with the atmospheric river.

The storm is expected to reach Michigan on Saturday into Sunday, according to the most accurate timing model. Rain and snow are forecasted from Saturday morning to Monday afternoon. Lower Michigan will likely experience rain for the majority of the precipitation, with a change to snow on Sunday night as the storm center moves northeast into Canada.

While snow accumulations are expected to be minimal for most of Lower Michigan, some areas in the far northwestern region may see a few more inches of snow. It is important to be cautious while driving, as the transition from rain to snow may cause roads to become slippery.

In addition to precipitation, strong winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are also expected as the storm progresses. These winds will be strongest when they shift to blowing out of the northwest, potentially causing travel difficulties during the transition period.

The good news is that the storm is expected to move in and out relatively quickly, with its impact diminishing after noon on Monday. Total rainfall amounts are likely to be meaningful for early winter, with estimates ranging from half an inch to one-and-a-half inches. A couple of inches of snow are possible across Lower Michigan, although a concrete snow forecast is still uncertain at this time.

It is important to stay informed and prepared for changing weather conditions throughout the weekend. Stay safe and plan ahead if you have travel arrangements.