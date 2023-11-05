How to Secure Your Confluence Server: Atlassian Warns of Critical Security Flaw

Atlassian, the Australian software company, has issued a warning to administrators regarding a critical security flaw in its Confluence software. This flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-22518, is an improper authorization vulnerability that affects all versions of Confluence Data Center and Confluence Server.

The severity rating of this vulnerability is 9.1/10, indicating a significant risk to affected instances. Atlassian has discovered a publicly available exploit that increases the chances of exploitation. While there are currently no reports of active exploits, immediate action is required to protect vulnerable instances.

It is important to note that Atlassian Cloud sites accessed through an atlassian.net domain are unaffected this vulnerability.

The vulnerability allows attackers to potentially wipe data on impacted servers. However, it does not enable them to steal data stored on vulnerable instances.

Atlassian has promptly addressed this issue releasing patches for Confluence Data Center and Server versions 7.19.16, 8.3.4, 8.4.4, 8.5.3, and 8.6.1. Administrators are strongly advised to upgrade their software as soon as possible.

If immediate patching is not feasible, mitigation measures are available. These include backing up unpatched instances and blocking Internet access to unpatched servers until the necessary updates can be applied.

Additionally, Atlassian recommends blocking access to specific endpoints through the modification of the //confluence/WEB-INF/web.xml file. Further details can be found in the advisory provided the company.

It is crucial to understand that these mitigation measures are not a substitute for patching. Patching your Confluence instance is essential for comprehensive security.

Atlassian’s warning highlights the importance of securing vulnerable Confluence servers. In the past, these servers have been targeted in widespread attacks that have resulted in significant damages, including the distribution of ransomware, botnet malware, and crypto miners.

Take proactive steps to protect your Confluence Server promptly applying patches and implementing recommended mitigation measures.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is Confluence?

Confluence is a collaboration software developed Atlassian. It allows teams to create, organize, and discuss work in a centralized platform.

2. What is CVE-2023-22518?

CVE-2023-22518 is an improper authorization vulnerability that affects all versions of Atlassian’s Confluence Data Center and Confluence Server software.

3. Can the security flaw be used to steal data?

No, the vulnerability does not enable attackers to steal data stored on vulnerable instances. However, it does allow them to potentially wipe data on impacted servers.

4. How can I protect my Confluence server?

To protect your Confluence server, it is recommended to upgrade your software to the latest patched version as soon as possible. If immediate patching is not feasible, apply mitigation measures such as backing up unpatched instances and blocking Internet access to unpatched servers.

5. Are Atlassian Cloud sites affected?

No, Atlassian Cloud sites accessed through an atlassian.net domain are not affected this security flaw.