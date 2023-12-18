Training Program Exposes Disturbing Law Enforcement Practices

Summary: A recent state oversight report reveals that several local police departments in New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, used public funds to attend an unregulated training program that promoted unconstitutional law enforcement tactics and bias. The investigation found that approximately 240 officers from New Jersey attended the event, which attracted a total of 990 officers from across the country. The report highlights disturbing instances where instructors glorified violence, made discriminatory remarks, and discussed unethical practices.

The Office of the State Comptroller’s investigation into the 2021 Street Cop Training Conference has raised concerns about the misuse of taxpayer funds. Kevin D. Walsh, New Jersey’s acting comptroller, criticized the event, describing it as a “pep rally for bad policing.” The funds allocated for attendance were used to cover expenses such as lodging and paid time off for the officers.

During the conference, seminars were conducted where speakers glorified violence through militaristic language and made over 100 discriminatory remarks targeting women and minorities. Shockingly, instructors even talked about their genitals and made inappropriate comments about women in attendance. One trainer shared disturbing experiences of vacationing with less fortunate women and encouraged attendees to engage in flirtatious behavior.

Disturbing videos from the training program also surfaced. In one video, a trainer discussed racially profiling and mocking a 75-year-old Black man showing a photograph of an ape. Another video showcased a non-law enforcement speaker advocating for the use of pain as a “weapon” during police work and celebrating acts of savagery.

The report also highlighted a trainer suggesting stopping drivers without cause in order to establish a “baseline” for future encounters. Such practices raise concerns about the violation of civil rights and the lack of professionalism within law enforcement.

This investigation sheds light on the need for stricter regulations and oversight of law enforcement training programs. It is crucial that taxpayer funds are used responsibly and ethically, considering the potential impact on public safety and community trust. Promoting unconstitutional tactics and bias not only undermines the legitimacy of law enforcement but also perpetuates discrimination and injustice.