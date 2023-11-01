The Impact of Food Influencer Keith Lee on Atlanta’s Dining Scene

When Mr. Lee, a TikTok food reviewer with 14 million followers, visited Atlanta, his reviews gave voice to gripes that some have about parts of the city’s dining culture. Atlanta’s dining scene has been buzzing with excitement since the recent visit of Keith Lee, a popular food reviewer and influencer on TikTok. With his massive online following, Mr. Lee has the ability to bring attention and support to small businesses that he reviews.

Mr. Lee, known for his candid reviews of independent, mom-and-pop restaurants, often highlights the unique aspects of these establishments. During his visit to Atlanta, he discovered what he considered odd rules at various establishments, such as surcharges for condiments like hot sauce or syrup, and limitations on reservations or pickup orders.

Though some of these rules are common in many cities, it was Mr. Lee’s videos that struck a chord with Atlanta diners. His critiques seemed to tap into longstanding frustrations and opened up discussions about the need for change in some restaurants. The response was so significant that even rapper Cardi B commented on the situation, expressing her own difficulties in ordering at Atlanta restaurants unless she reveals her celebrity status.

What sets Mr. Lee apart from other traditional food critics is his commitment to equal treatment for all diners, rejecting any special treatment or influencer perks. He wants to be seen as a regular person who shares his honest opinions about dining experiences.

Some Atlanta restaurants experienced tangible consequences after Mr. Lee’s visits. One restaurant saw a surge in customers and sold out for the first time in its history. On the other hand, another restaurant faced negative backlash and vitriolic messages after a frustrating experience Mr. Lee highlighted in his review.

While his impact on Atlanta’s dining scene has been significant, Mr. Lee has also faced controversy and debate. He has encouraged his followers to show respect and refrain from harassing or threatening restaurants. Despite the mixed reactions, Mr. Lee remains committed to supporting small businesses and giving back to the community through his video reviews.

Overall, Mr. Lee’s visit to Atlanta has ignited discussions about the city’s dining culture and prompted a closer examination of the rules and practices in local restaurants. Whether he receives praise or criticism, his goal is to create positive change and help business owners succeed.

