Title: Student Loan Forgiveness Leads to Banking Nightmare for Borrower

Summary: After the U.S. government forgave her student loan debt and issued a refund for overpayments, Lois White’s life took an unexpected turn when her bank, Chase, put a hold on the check and closed her account. Despite providing written confirmation of the refund and proof of the deposited check, Chase refused to release White’s funds. Only after media intervention did Chase express willingness to investigate the matter and work with the United States Treasury to resolve the issue.

Lois White, a borrower who had diligently repaid her student loans for more than two decades, received a letter from her federal student loan servicer stating that her loans had been forgiven. Overjoyed and thankful, White believed her struggles were finally over. However, when she deposited the refund check of $5,298 into her Chase bank account via mobile deposit, she encountered an unexpected nightmare.

Chase not only placed a fraud hold on the check, but also locked and eventually closed White’s entire account, leaving her with no access to her funds. An astonished White approached her loan servicer, obtained written confirmation of the refund, and provided proof of the deposited check to Chase. Despite her efforts, the bank remained unyielding.

However, after Channel 2 Action News stepped in and contacted Chase, the bank’s executive office reached out to White, acknowledging that they were investigating her case. A spokesperson for Chase stated that they were working with both White and the United States Treasury to verify any funds due to her. Nevertheless, as of now, Chase continues to withhold White’s money.

The situation has had a devastating impact on White’s life. Previously able to manage her finances efficiently and pay her bills on time, she is now forced to rely on the kindness of others and find temporary shelter while awaiting a resolution.

This incident underscores the challenges faced borrowers navigating the complex student loan system. It highlights the need for improved communication and collaboration between loan servicers, banks, and borrowers to ensure a smoother and more efficient process for loan forgiveness and refund disbursements.