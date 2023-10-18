Woman Goes Viral on TikTok for Overindulging on First Date

A woman’s first date at Fontaine’s Oyster Bar in Atlanta, Georgia, went viral on TikTok after she shared a video recounting her experience. TikTok user EquanaB (@equanaaa) admitted that she agreed to meet her date for a drink after weeks of texting. Unable to resist the allure of Fontaine’s “best oysters in Atlanta,” EquanaB ordered multiple trays of the shellfish, slurping them down and commenting on their deliciousness. In total, she consumed 48 oysters while her date looked on in shock.

EquanaB didn’t stop at oysters; she also ordered crab cakes and potatoes, savoring every bit of the meal. However, when she finished, she noticed that her date had disappeared to the bathroom and never returned. Shocked and frustrated, she paid for their tab and texted her date, calling his behavior “crazy.” He responded offering to pay for the drinks but not the food.

EquanaB’s TikTok video has gained more than five million views, with users expressing their reactions and opinions. Some found her date’s behavior unacceptable, while others marveled at her ability to consume such a large quantity of oysters. Fontaine’s Oyster Bar general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, commented on the video, stating that while it’s not common for a single person to eat as many oysters, it’s not unheard of at the restaurant.

Overall, EquanaB’s viral video has sparked a conversation about first date etiquette and dining etiquette in general. It serves as a reminder to be considerate of your date’s expectations and to communicate openly about shared expenses.

