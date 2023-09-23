How to Watch the MLS Match Between Atlanta United and Montréal

Summary: Atlanta United and Montréal will face off in an MLS match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams are coming off 1-1 draws in their previous games and are hungry for a victory. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, team news, and streaming details.

Atlanta United enters the contest after a 1-1 draw against DC United. Although they were dominated throughout the game, Atlanta managed to secure a point. However, coach Gonzalo Pineda is not satisfied with his team’s recent struggles. They have won just one game out of their last four, with a thrashing of Inter Miami being the only exception. Seeded in the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta has drawn two games and lost once.

Montreal CF, on the other hand, also had a 1-1 draw in their previous game against league leaders Cincinnati at home. They are desperate for a victory as they have been winless in four consecutive games. Montreal’s form has dropped significantly, leading to their current position in the play-off spot.

The kick-off time for the Atlanta United vs Montréal match is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

In terms of team news, Atlanta United will be without midfielder Osvaldo Alonso due to an ACL injury, and forward Jamal Thiare is also expected to be sidelined. All eyes will once again be on Thiago Almada, the Argentine prodigy, who has already been involved in 22 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Montreal will be missing defenders Robert Orri Thorkelsson and Aaron Herrera due to groin and ankle injuries, respectively. Star forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint is also nursing an ankle injury and will not be available for the match.

In head-to-head record, Montreal has the upper hand with two victories, while Atlanta United has managed to win only once in their last five games against each other.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.