Skincare Company’s TikTok Viral Success Inspires Expansion and Innovation

In a remarkable turn of events, a small skincare business from Atlanta has secured a spot on TikTok’s prestigious “Year on TikTok 2023” list. Love & Pebble, owned a local couple, claimed the second spot in the coveted “Loved Locals” section, an achievement typically reserved for larger establishments. This recognition serves as a testament to the company’s rapid rise to success amidst the vast sea of videos uploaded to TikTok every year.

Love & Pebble gained recognition for its innovative product, Beauty Pops, which resemble lollipops. Customers purchase a mix, freeze it using a popsicle mold, and then apply the resulting face mask to their skin. This unique approach aims to reduce breakouts, inflammation, and brighten the skin through gentle exfoliation.

The viral success of Love & Pebble’s Beauty Pops can be attributed to a series of TikTok videos that quickly gained popularity. In just a short period, the product sold out, catapulting the brand into the spotlight and even attracting attention from major media outlets such as USA Today and Shark Tank.

Lynda, one of the company’s owners, revealed that her personal struggle with acne during her teenage years was the driving force behind Love & Pebble. Unable to find effective treatments, she began experimenting with natural ingredients at home. The dramatic improvements she witnessed in her own complexion motivated her to share her creations with others in search of transformative skincare solutions.

Lynda’s partnership with her husband, a pharmacist and Georgia Tech graduate, eventually led to the establishment of Love & Pebble. With their fusion of scientific expertise and a passion for natural skincare, they have managed to captivate TikTok users and extend their reach far beyond the confines of Atlanta.

The overwhelming success on TikTok has fueled Love & Pebble’s motivation to expand their product line and continue offering affordable, ethically made skincare products with minimal ingredients. Their story serves as a reminder that viral success can emerge from the most unexpected sources, inspiring others to chase their own dreams and make a positive impact.