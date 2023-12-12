High-ranking Members of Atlanta Police Department Using Encrypted Communication App Amid Public Scrutiny

A group of high-ranking members within the Atlanta Police Department has been using an encrypted phone app called Signal to communicate about the controversial police and fire department training center known as “Cop City.” This revelation comes after years of public outcry over a lack of transparency surrounding the project, particularly regarding cost and environmental impact.

The use of Signal within the police department began earlier this year, coinciding with the entry of multiple police agencies into a forested public park where protesters were camped, resulting in a fatal shooting. Experts argue that this move towards private messaging applications raises serious concerns about the accessibility of information for the press and the public, especially in accordance with open-records laws.

Privacy litigation director Adam Schwartz suggests that legislation should be established to prohibit public officials from using encrypted apps like Signal for official business. He believes that transparency and accountability are crucial for the proper functioning of law enforcement.

Notably, the use of such apps government officials has been discovered in other states, including Arizona and Michigan. In fact, Michigan passed a law in 2021 that specifically prohibits state agencies from using encrypted apps. The revelation of the Atlanta Police Department’s use of Signal was spurred 13 emails sent to The Guardian a community member concerned about the department’s conduct.

While the Atlanta Police Department did not respond to queries about their policies on using Signal or other encrypted apps, it is evident from the leaked emails that the department actively encouraged its members to join Signal and use it for communication. The expansion of Signal usage among various agencies hints at the importance of this platform for coordinating large-scale events and protest management.

Overall, the use of encrypted messaging apps high-ranking members of the Atlanta Police Department raises questions about transparency and accountability. It is crucial that public officials prioritize accessible communication channels to ensure the public’s trust and facilitate open dialogue about matters of public concern.