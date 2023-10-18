The Importance of Taking Time Off in Pole Vault

In the world of pole vaulting, there is a lot more to the sport than meets the eye. Katie Moon, an American pole vaulter, understands this better than anyone. Moon emphasizes the mental and physical demands that come with being a pole vaulter and highlights the importance of taking time off from the sport.

Pole vaulting is an incredibly challenging discipline that requires a combination of strength, agility, and mental focus. It’s a sport where even small mistakes or miscalculations can have severe consequences. Moon recalls a training mate who broke both ankles when he missed the mat during practice, illustrating the risks involved.

To recharge and mentally reset, Moon takes four to six weeks completely off from pole vaulting. During this time, she avoids any physical activity and doesn’t work out or run. Moon acknowledges the importance of disengaging from the stringent nature of the sport to prevent burnout and maintain a healthy mindset.

After winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, Moon continued her success in the 2021-22 season. She won a world indoor silver medal and then claimed the world title in front of her home fans in Eugene, Oregon. Moon attributes part of her success to taking time away from the sport and keeping it enjoyable.

Moon’s sentiments are echoed her Australian counterpart, Nina Kennedy, who emphasizes the need for rest and relaxation in their profession. Kennedy suggests that just like any day job in Australia, athletes should be encouraged to take four weeks off to rest their bodies and minds. This break allows them to switch off from the pressures of the sport and lead a more balanced and normal life.

In conclusion, the world of pole vaulting is not just about physical prowess; it also demands mental fortitude. Taking time off from the sport is crucial to prevent burnout, maintain a healthy mindset, and continue to find joy in the activity. Both Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy emphasize the importance of rest and relaxation in their success as pole vaulters.

