Local Celebrities and Community Come Together to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals in Cleveland

Hundreds of individuals gathered at TownHall in Ohio City for the 11th annual Feed the Need event on Tuesday, joining a nationwide initiative to offer complimentary Thanksgiving meals to those in need. With over 4,000 turkey dinners distributed, the Cleveland community came together to make a meaningful impact during the holiday season.

TownHall, known for its commitment to supporting the local community, hosted the event and also collected donations for the renowned St. Augustine Catholic Church. The church has earned praise for its extensive food pantry and Ministry to the Poor.

Bobby George, the owner of TownHall, expressed his pride in continuing to contribute to this event, stating, “Feed The Need has been a longstanding tradition at TownHall, and we are honored to support our local community in this way. It is truly the highlight of our year.”

This year’s event saw the participation of various local celebrities, including Laura Caso and Jay Crawford from 3News. Notably, former Browns players Josh Cribbs and Bernie Kosar, as well as Ohio State coaching legend Jim Tressel, were also present to lend a helping hand. Their involvement highlights the commitment these sports icons have to giving back to their communities.

Jay Crawford had the opportunity to engage in conversations with notable individuals, discussing not only Feed the Need but also the Cleveland Browns’ impressive performance this season. The Browns’ current roster, including players like David Njoku, Anthony Walker Jr., Wyatt Teller, David Bell, Greg Newsome II, and Kareem Hunt, actively participated in the event, further exemplifying the team’s dedication to making a positive impact off the field.

As the day progressed, the sense of unity and generosity was palpable among attendees. The event served as a reminder of the power of collective action and the importance of supporting those in need, particularly during the holiday season.

