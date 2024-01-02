Sunil Shetty Applauds KL Rahul’s Outstanding Performance in India vs South Africa Match

Summary:

Amidst the India vs South Africa match which commenced on December 26th, KL Rahul showcased a remarkable innings, scoring a century. Consequently, Rahul’s father-in-law, veteran actor Sunil Shetty, showered the cricketer with compliments. Additionally, Rahul’s wife, Athiya Shetty, expressed her admiration through a heartfelt social media post.

Title:

KL Rahul’s Remarkable Performance Garners Praise from Sunil Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has yet again proved his mettle as a prominent batsman. His exceptional performance in the recent India vs South Africa match, which began on December 26th, led to an outpouring of praise from his loved ones. Renowned Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, who is Rahul’s father-in-law, took to social media to applaud the cricketer’s outstanding century.

Sharing a video of Rahul’s match on his Instagram story, Sunil Shetty conveyed his admiration through a series of heart-touching emojis. This is not the first time Sunil has expressed pride in his son-in-law’s achievements. In an interview with India Today, he gushed about Rahul’s talent and shared his joy at seeing a small-town kid like Rahul achieve great success in the field of cricket.

Equally thrilled Rahul’s stellar performance, Athiya Shetty, Rahul’s wife, took to her Instagram account to celebrate his achievement. Posting a photo of Rahul in the stadium, she captioned it with the words “From strength to strength..” This heartwarming post quickly gained attention and went viral on social media platforms.

Rahul and Athiya tied the knot in January of this year, exchanging vows in an extravagant ceremony in Khandala. The couple often shares glimpses of their married life on social media, providing fans and followers with a glimpse into their wedded bliss.

KL Rahul’s century in the India vs South Africa match not only solidified his position as a talented cricketer but also garnered admiration from his family. The applause and support from his father-in-law, Sunil Shetty, along with the loving post from his wife, Athiya Shetty, further highlight the exceptional skills and success of this remarkable sportsman.