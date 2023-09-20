Athidhi: A Gripping Horror Series Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Athidhi is a unique horror series on Disney+Hotstar that explores the concept of karma in an unconventional way. It presents the idea that karma can not only be influenced God but also the devil.

The storyline of Athidhi revolves around Ravi Varma and four others who enter a mansion with different intentions. However, their lives take a terrifying turn when they encounter a ghost. Suspicion arises, making everyone a suspect and victim. The show immerses viewers in the mystery of Ravi Varma’s identity and the haunted history of the village and mansion.

The protagonist of the series is Venu Thottempudi, a renowned actor in Tollywood who has successfully portrayed various characters as a hero, comedian, and character artist. Avantika Mishra plays the role of Samantha, while Venkatesh Kakumanu portrays the character of Savari. Prakash takes on the role of Ravi Varma.

Y G Bharat, a well-known writer and director, has crafted the series. With his expertise and the talent of the versatile cast, Athidhi has received positive reviews from both viewers and experts. The series promises a thrilling experience and has quickly become a must-watch in the horror genre.

Athidhi is now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Don’t miss out on this gripping thriller!

