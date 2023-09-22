WhatsApp Says Goodbye to Some Phones Forever

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer be compatible with certain devices due to a new update. The reason behind this decision is that these devices cannot meet the app’s increased technical requirements and cannot support newer versions of operating systems.

For Android users, the minimum required version to run WhatsApp smoothly is Android 4.1 or higher. The following phones will no longer be able to run the application:

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy X cover 2

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7 II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1

– THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

For iPhone users, WhatsApp will require iOS 12 or newer to function properly. The following iPhones will no longer support the app:

– iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

WhatsApp’s decision to drop support for these devices is driven the need to meet the demands of evolving technology and ensure the best experience for its users. It is important for users of these devices to update their operating systems or consider upgrading to a newer device to continue using WhatsApp.

