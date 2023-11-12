ATCC Product MSA-2003-ISS Makes Groundbreaking Journey to Space

ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, has achieved a remarkable milestone as their catalog item MSA-2003-ISS becomes the first ATCC product to be sent to the International Space Station (ISS). Developed in collaboration with the University of Vermont, this groundbreaking endeavor opens up exciting possibilities for studying microbial cells in microgravity.

Under the guidance of Dr. Scott Tighe, technical director at the University of Vermont’s advanced genomics lab, ATCC Federal Solutions transformed catalog item MSA-2003 into a specialized format tailored for use in zero gravity. The result of their efforts is MSA-2003-ISS, a lyophilized whole-cell mix of 10 bacterial species contained in special tubes equipped with Space-compatible Qosina septa valves. These valves allow for standard pipet injections the Astronaut crew without the risk of exposure.

The selection of MSA-2003-ISS for the uTitan ISS mission was driven its remarkable genetic and phenotypic diversity. This microbial standard holds great potential for advancing our understanding of the impact of microgravity on various microbial species.

“This historic moment marks the first time that our products will be utilized in space to study microbial cells in microgravity,” acknowledged Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD, chairman, and CEO of ATCC. “Our participation in this pioneering research exemplifies our commitment to pushing boundaries in the field of biomaterials, bioinformation, and reference standards for biological research.”

Situated 248 miles above the Earth, the ISS National Lab serves as a fully operational laboratory, equipped with the necessary tools and facilities to facilitate experiments that were once limited to Earth. By investigating the effects of spaceflight on living organisms, scientists can advance pharmaceutical development and enhance research in fundamental biology, medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology.

MSA-2003-ISS will play a significant role in the uTitan DNA extraction payload studies, where it will showcase its efficiency in zero gravity. Ultimately, the microbial samples will be sequenced on Earth using cutting-edge NGS technologies such as the Singular G4 and Oxford Nanopore NGS systems.

The collaboration between ATCC, the University of Vermont, and the ISS National Lab is a testament to the organizations’ dedication to supporting federal agencies engaged in life science research. By successfully expanding the use of their biological standards to the realm of space exploration, ATCC continues to push boundaries and inspire further scientific collaborations.

About ATCC:

ATCC is a globally recognized authority in biological materials and information resources. As a leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data, ATCC caters to academia, industry, and government institutions. Boasting the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, ATCC is a trusted partner fostering scientific collaboration. Their products, services, partnerships, and experts empower the global scientific community in their pursuit of complex research and innovation in fields such as basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, ATCC operates as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, with a research and technology center of excellence based in Gaithersburg, Maryland. To learn more, visit atcc.org.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is MSA-2003-ISS?

MSA-2003-ISS is a customized catalog item developed ATCC in collaboration with the University of Vermont for use in space. It is a lyophilized whole-cell mix of 10 bacterial species contained in specialized tubes designed for zero gravity conditions.

2. Why was MSA-2003-ISS chosen for the uTitan ISS mission?

MSA-2003-ISS was selected due to its genetic and phenotypic diversity, which makes it an ideal candidate for studying microbial cells in microgravity.

3. How will MSA-2003-ISS be used in space?

MSA-2003-ISS will be utilized in the uTitan DNA extraction payload studies to demonstrate its extraction efficiency in zero gravity. Afterward, the microbial samples will be sequenced on Earth using advanced NGS technologies.

4. What is the significance of this achievement?

This milestone marks the first time that ATCC products have been used in space to study microbial cells in microgravity. It highlights the organization’s commitment to advancing biomaterials and reference standards for biological research.

5. How does the ISS National Lab contribute to scientific research?

The ISS National Lab serves as a fully functioning research laboratory in space. It enables scientists to conduct experiments that help advance pharmaceutical development and enhance various fields of research, including fundamental biology, medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology.